‘How many people have to die?’ longtime Gilpin Court resident asks

RICHMOND, Va. – Residents who live in one of Richmond’s public housing neighborhoods are on edge after four people were shot and killed in a little more than an hour early Sunday morning.

A call for random gunfire led police to an apartment on St. Paul Street where they discovered three people shot to death.

In video, captured about an hour later, officers are seen running toward Federal Street.

That is where another man was shot and killed while police are investigating the first shooting.

Abeer Neal said she has lived in Gilpin Court since she was 19 -- and that she knows the three people found dead in the apartment.

"The older people like us that knew them, we're more hurt, and we don't have a clue what happened,” Neal said. “They were known, so it's like people are sad and emotional… like would this be me next?”

At this point police do not think the two shootings are connected, but are investigating that theory.

"It's surprising, but it's really not,” said Neal, who said she has been surrounded by violence for years.

In fact, a few months ago, her 15-year old nephew was gunned down in Mosby Court.

"His birthday was yesterday,” she said.

Neal said that while she hopes things get better in public housing, she is not holding her breath.

"I think by the grace of God nothing has happened to me and my kids, but I just feel like... how many people have to die before you decide to tear these projects down?” she said. “There is too much of this going on.”