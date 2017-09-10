3 people found dead in Richmond apartment, 1 person killed on street

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people were found shot to death in a Richmond apartment and a fourth person was found shot to death on the street Sunday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Police are investigating the overnight crime near the intersection of St Paul and West Federal Street in Richmond’s Gilpin Court housing community.

All the shooting victims are adults, according to police.

Police have not yet released the shooting victims’ names, nor information about a suspect in the crime.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.