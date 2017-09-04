Police ID victims from 3 Richmond homicides that occurred in 22 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department has identified the three victims of separate homicides which occurred within 22-hour time frame; two occurred Sunday night within three hours in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods.

The first incident occurred in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Officers arrived on the scene after gunfire was reported just after midnight Sunday, and found 38-year-old Leonard S. Carr suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fulton Hill neighborhood homicide

The second homicide occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening, when police received several calls in reference to a shooting in the 4300 block of Government Road at Gillies Creek Park.

When officers arrived, they came upon hundreds of individuals who were attending what was reported as a family reunion. Police said that while there were many witnesses, no one had information on the victim or suspect’s whereabouts.

Then, minutes later, officers were informed that a victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Jamar L. Anderson, 32, of the 2200 block of Selden Street. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around this time, a second victim, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, arrived at the hospital.

Swansboro West neighborhood homicide

At a separate scene shortly before 10 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Wythemar Road for random gunfire. Seconds later, the several calls reported a person down inside of a white Ford SUV. Officers arrived and found the driver inside of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. It also appeared the vehicle struck multiple vehicles in the intersection of Larchmont Lane and Wythemar Road.

The victim, Terrain L. Hunter, 35, of the 2200 block of Summerhill Ave, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death of all victims.

Police do not believe the incidents are related. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the Government Road homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795.

Information regarding the Larchmont Road homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Anyone with information on the Walmsley homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.