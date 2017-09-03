Police ID man killed in early morning Southside homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man killed in a homicide on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard in response to random gunfire in the area shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Leonard S. Carr suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.