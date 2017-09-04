Northside fatal shooting at busy intersection: ‘Someone saw something’

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal Northside shooting that occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday evening at Carolina and Meadow Bridge Streets.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a black male on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley extended thanks to a passerby who stopped to administer aid.

Police were at the scene Monday night with a forensics crew processing evidence and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call crimestoppers at 804- 780- 1000.

The area is residential with businesses nearby. The shooting occurred in daylight at a busy intersection. Police said they believe somebody must’ve seen something.

“A detail we may get no matter how small may help us solve this case,” Lepley said. “They may get a reward.”

There are a number of shooting that occurred this weekend. Today shooting marked the fifth in just over 24 hour period. The Northside shooting is the fourth homicide.

“The quicker that we can solve them the less chance there is for retaliation,” Lepley said, and again emphasized the importance of witness information.