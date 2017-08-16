Winter is coming… to Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — Christmas came early to Kings Dominion this year. Fake snow fell at the Doswell theme park Wednesday morning when it was announced Kings Dominion would transform into WinterFest later this year.

“A nightly tree lighting ceremony will kick off each evening of the imaginative holiday event,” a Kings Dominion spokesperson said. “The park’s fountain on International Street will be transformed into Snowflake Lake, an area where guests can enjoy ice skating in the shadow of the iconic Eiffel Tower; the tower will be converted into a 300-foot Christmas tree complete with a state-of-the-art light show as snow falls over the midway.”

In addition to ice skating, the park would make dozens of rides available to guests, as well as Christmas music and live shows.

“Kids can help elves mail letters to Santa at the North Pole Post Office, and decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen,” the spokesperson continued. “Shoppers may select unique holiday gifts at Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade goods from some of Virginia’s best crafters.”

Kings Dominion’s WinterFest announcement came the same day as the park introduced its next big ride to the public. Twisted Timbers, a wood and steel track roller coaster, will be located in the Candy Apple Grove section of the park.

The exact dates for WinterFest have not yet been announced.