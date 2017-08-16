Kings Dominion reveals new, massive roller coaster Twisted Timbers

DOSWELL, Va. — A new, massive roller coaster will open at Kings Dominion in 2018. Twisted Timbers will feature a 109-foot tall barrel roll drop, 3351 feet of track, and reach a top speed of 54-miles-per hour, according to a park spokesperson.

“Twisted Timbers is an innovative hybrid coaster that uses the latest technology to combine wood supports with a steel track to give riders an exhilarating experience with maneuvers previously unimaginable on a traditional wooden coaster,” a park spokesperson said. “The coaster is designed by Rocky Mountain Construction of Idaho, a company renowned for reimagining wooden coasters.”

Twisted Timbers will be located in the Candy Apple Grove section of the park.

Kings Dominion’s Twisted Timbers announcement came the same day as the park introduced WinterFest, a new event for the Christmas season.