‘Bonnie and Clyde’ couple suspected in a half-dozen Petersburg break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSVURG, Va. -- “Bonnie and Clyde” or the “Sunrise Bandits,” are some of the names locals have given to a man and woman wanted in a string of Petersburg break-ins.

Petersburg Police say they want to get them off the streets before they cause more damage.

The church bells were still ringing at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Petersburg Tuesday evening. But it’s one of six locations that police say the two have broken into.

"A lot of people build their business with pride in this area,” said Vincent Christian, who lives nearby. “And for someone who doesn't work, to take advantage of that, is sickening."

Police say the corner building at 54 Union Street has been hit multiple times, and a video shows the suspects breaking into a business on South Adams.

"You can see them reaching inside the business,“ said Petersburg Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss. “When officers responded, they discovered they had stolen food.”

The thieves also managed to swipe a cash register and vandalize several other businesses, including the Greyhound Bus terminal and St. Joseph’s.

The couple typically strike at sunrise.

“You can see a male and a female. The male has a beard, and is wearing a cap, and the female looks short with a medium to dark complexion,” said Chambliss.

The two criminals are leaving a bad mark on this Tri-Cities community, and the people who work and live there said it's time others step up and play a bigger role.

"It’s sad, man,” said Christian. “Things need to change if you want the community to change. If you see it, just tell it. It’s as simple as that.”

Petersburg Police are hoping you recognize the destructive duo. If you have any information you can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.