Suspects wanted in burglaries targeting Petersburg business

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are asking for the public help to identify a man and woman wanted for burglarizing a Petersburg business on two separate occasion.

The incidents happened at Serenity Incorporated, according to police.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday, August 5, at approximately 11:04 a.m.

“The Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to an insecure premise in the 100 block of S. Adams Street. Police arrived to the scene to discover that the business, Serenity Incorporated, had been burglarized,” a Petersburg police spokesperson said. “Entry was gained into the business by a window being smashed. Surveillance video from the business captured a male and female outside of the window reaching in.”

Food items were also taken during the burglary, according to police.

Police said the suspects match the description of the subjects captured in video from a vandalism that occurred at 54 S. Union Street on July 21.

During that incident, police responded to the business when a glass window to the front door had been discovered smashed by a worker arriving for work.

Investigators say the business has been targeted with the two crimes in less than a month.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, police ask you to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.