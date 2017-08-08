Former Henrico bus driver accused of sex, drug crimes faces more charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A former Henrico County school bus driver accused of having sex with a minor will soon face new charges.

Anthony Mancuso,39, appeared in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing, in front of Judge Richard Wallerstein Jr.

The Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Parrish said the Commonwealth plans on filing more charges against Mancuso, but did not elaborate. Parrish thinks he will be indicted on new charges at the end of the month.

A multi jurisdictional grand jury handed down nine indictments which alleged Mancuso had sex with and provided drugs to minors.

He is charged with three counts of having consensual sex with a minor 15 years or older. The crimes could either be physical sex or oral sex – given or received.

He is also charged with four counts of selling schedule one or two drugs to a minor and two counts of tattoo or body piercing to a minor without parent consent.

The alleged victims were residents from Richmond City, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 19 and April 10, 2017 and also from November 23, 2016 through April 30, 2017, according to court documents.

Mancuso was hired to work for Henrico County schools in 2011, but he became a substitute driver in 2016.

Henrico County School spokesperson Andy Jenks said Mancuso hasn't driven since that status change. He was removed from the system on February 2017.

Neighbors said Mancuso ran a landscaping business. The owner of the rental home off Meredith Woods Road confirmed he rented the property to Mancuso for nine years. He declined to comment further.

Mancuso declined a request for a jailhouse interview. He has another status hearing on September 7.