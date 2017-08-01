Former Henrico bus driver jailed over sex, drug charges with minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A former Henrico County bus driver is in jail after a multijurisdictional grand jury handed down nine indictments which allege he had sex with and provided drugs to minors.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Mancuso is currently being held in Henrico West jail after he was charged with three counts of having consensual sex with a minor 15 years or older. The crimes could either be physical sex or oral sex – given or received.

He is charged with four counts of selling schedule I/II drugs to a minor. The charges cover a range that could be for substances like marijuana or for harder narcotics like oxycodone.

Mancuso is also charged with two counts of tattoo/body piercing to a minor without parent consent.

The alleged victims were residents from Richmond City, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 19 and April 10, 2017 and also from November 23, 2016 through April 30, 2017, according to court documents.

Multiple parents reached out to CBS 6 to report that Mancuso drove their children to a Henrico elementary school.

Andrew Jenks with Henrico County Public Schools said that Mancuso was hired on January 26, 2011.

However, Mancuso’s status was changed to a substitute driver in 2016, and Jenks said that he hasn’t driven since then. He was removed from the system in Feb. 2017.

Neighbors said Mancuso ran a landscaping business. The owner of the rental home off Meredith Woods Road confirmed he rented the property to Mancuso for nine years. He declined to comment further.

Mancuso declined a request for a jailhouse interview.