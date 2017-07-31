Henrico man charged with having sex with, providing drugs to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man is facing multiple charges after being accused having sex with and providing drugs to minors.

A multi-jurisdictional grand jury, which included residents from Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties, handed down 9 indictments against 39-year-old Anthony Mancuso.

Mancuso has been charged with three counts of having consensual with a minor older 15 years or older.

He is facing two counts of tattoo/body piercing to a minor without parent consent. He is also facing four counts of selling scheduled I/II drugs to a minor.

Crime Insider sources say there are at least two victims involved in the sex crime charges. Those sources say there could be more victims.

CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett spoke with some teens in the area where Mancuso lives. They said the 39-year-old is well known by the teens in the area, but would not elaborate.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about Mancuso. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.