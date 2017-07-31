Woman charged with father’s murder after daylight stabbing on Henrico road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A 27-year-old Henrico woman has been charged with second-degree murder after police said she stabbed a man inside a vehicle Sunday morning.

The victim died from their injuries at VCU Medical Center.

Mattie Therese Dixon was charged after police tracked her down and arrested her in a parking lot of a business near where the stabbing occurred.

The victim was her 60-year-old father, Jerome Isiah Dixon, according to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS 6.

Henrico police said officers were called to 7900 block of Brook Road, near the intersection of Villa Park Drive, just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the victim sitting in a vehicle in the left lane.

A witness reported seeing the bloody scene as they drove by.

Dolly Tsilis was headed to a shop on Brook Road when she realized she forgot something and headed back home.

"Before I did, I saw all these cops had flown by,” Tsilis said.

As Tsilis pulled out, she noticed more than a dozen police cruisers on Brook Road.

Tsilis drove past the scene where the victim was stabbed and said she saw blood on the vehicle.

“And I looked over the left and there was a blue SUV and its sliding door was open," she said. "And you could just see blood down the side of it. It was strange because you couldn't see an accident or anything else going on. "

Tsilis went on with her day despite the bloody scene she encountered, but pondered what happened.

"You immediately think, 'Why did she flip out?'” she said. "But you don't know the whole thing, I don't know the whole thing.”

Police called the stabbing an isolated incident and said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.