Woman arrested in Henrico after man found stabbed in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a woman stabbed a man sitting in a car in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Lt. B.T. Wilson with Henrico police said officers were called to Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive just before 10:15 a.m.

That is where officials said they found a stabbing victim inside a vehicle.

That victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.

Wilson said a female suspect was taken into custody and that officers are not looking for additional suspects.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

