Two more people arrested in connection to Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. – Two additional people have been arrested in connection to a Richmond homicide earlier this month.

Aaron R. Stroud, 45, of the 5200 block of Sunbeam Road, Chesterfield, and Deneka L. Young, 34, of the 2400 block of Concord Avenue, Richmond, were arrested on Thursday, July 20.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, Richmond Police arrested Stroud and Young without incident in a residence in the 3400 block of Irvington Street.

Both suspects have been charged in connection to a July 15, homicide. Stroud was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrests come one week after Richmond Police arrested James D. Faris, 37, of Midlothian, for his involvement in the same incident. Faris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but police said other charges were pending.

Carlos Terry, 36, of Norborne Road, was shot on Saturday, July 15 evening while he sat in a vehicle along the 2100 block of Brookhaven Road, police said.

Terry was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine Terry’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

