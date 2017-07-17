Midlothian man arrested in connection to weekend killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Midlothian man was arrested Monday in connection to a weekend homicide.

James D. Faris, 37, of Quail Hollow Lane, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges were pending, police said.

Carlos Terry, 36, of Norborne Road, was shot Saturday evening while he sat in a vehicle along the 2100 block of Brookhaven Road, police said.

Terry later died at the hospital.

While investigators said the shooting happened on Brookhaven Road, forensics detectives on Saturday night focused their attention on the area behind the nearby Chippenham Plaza shopping center .

The Medical Examiner will determine Terry's cause and manner of death.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.