Man arrested in Fredericksburg road rage stabbing

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested in connection to a road rage stabbing at a Fredericksburg intersection earlier this month.

Colin Earl Burkett, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

The road rage stabbing incident occurred on Tuesday, July 18. Investigators said at approximately 1:00 p.m. they were called to Mary Washington Hospital for a reported stabbing at the intersection of Plank Road and Huntington Hills Lane.

The victim reported that he was in the left-turn lane of Plank Road when he and an unknown older white male driving a moped got into a heated argument.

“The driver of the moped followed the victim onto Huntington Hills Lane. The victim stopped his vehicle and approached the suspect. The suspect then took out a knife, stabbed the victim, and left in an unknown direction,” said a police spokesperson.

The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Burkett is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.