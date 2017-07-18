× Man riding moped stabs victim in Fredericksburg road rage incident

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of stabbing a victim during a road rage incident near a Fredericksburg intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said at approximately 1:00 p.m. they were called to Mary Washington Hospital for a reported stabbing at the intersection of Plank Road and Huntington Hills Lane.

The victim reported that he was in the left-turn lane of Plank Road when he and an unknown older white male driving a moped got into a heated argument.

“The driver of the moped followed the victim onto Huntington Hills Lane. The victim stopped his vehicle and approached the suspect. The suspect then took out a knife, stabbed the victim, and left in an unknown direction,” said a police spokesperson.

The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a thin white male in his mid 50’s with short gray hair, a scruffy gray-colored beard, and a dark-colored tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top, dark blue cargo shorts, and a blue open-face helmet.

Police say there was also a female passenger on the moped. She is described as having long blonde hair and was wearing a white or light-gray tank top and cut off jean shorts. It is believed she also had a dark tattoo on her left thigh.

The moped is described as medium-blue in color with a milk cart strapped to the back.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident or suspect call the police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.