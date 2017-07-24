Comedian arrested in Henrico child porn bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For years, Charles Ellis Jr. made people laugh inside of some of Richmond's favorite spots to watch stand-up comedy.

CBS 6 found several videos online of Ellis performing in the Richmond-area.

But, last week, the feds arrested Ellis and charged him with possessing, receiving, and distributing child porn.

Court documents revealed graphic details of what investigators found.

Ellis allegedly started talking to an undercover agent online, and when he found out the agent had a nine-year-old daughter, he said "have you started teaching her, or is that not your thing?"

He allegedly later said the youngest he had "played with" was 14.

The documents show Ellis then sent the agent four videos depicting child porn.

Ryan Bass, who loves escaping after a long week to a local comedy joint, called Ellis' arrest unexpected.

"It really does shake your core a little bit, makes you question everyone around you a little bit more," Bass said.

The comedian calls himself Future Evil Overlord on his comedy website, and in his bio he talks about doing comic bits in his head, and then goes on to say "unlike the other things that go on in his head, these could be shared with people in public."

CBS 6 talked to numerous people associated with the Richmond comedy scene. None of them wanted to be identified, but they all said they are shocked, sad and disgusted.

One person said Ellis does not represent what the Richmond comedy scene is about.

Another said the comedy scene plans to do some charity events to raise money for victims of sexual abuse.