Man arrested in Henrico child porn raid

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Sandston man has been charged with crimes related to child pornography after federal agents raided his home Thursday morning.

Charles Ellis Jr. was arrested after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home on West Sedgwick Street.

He had apparently been on their radar since last month, when investigators said he came into contact with an undercover agent online.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Ellis responded to advertisement that was meant to attract individuals with sexual interest in children.

That advertisement was titled, “Looking to meet other taboo Dad/moms for chat n more, don’t want to say to much on here but shoot me an email with your KIK if interested,” according to the complaint.

During the operation, Ellis is accused of sending six videos that depict child pornography. During discussions with the undercover agent, Ellis said that he has engaged in sexual acts with children as young as 14-years-old, according to the federal complaint.

Federal official said that during Thursday’s search, Ellis unlocked his password protected cell phone for investigators, and graphic images of children were found.

Ellis is now charged with possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography. He has not been charged with manufacturing child pornography at this time.

