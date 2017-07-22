× Two dead in separate overnight homicides

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are now investigating the 31st and 32nd homicides of 2017 in the city of Richmond.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of North Avenue on the city’s Northside just before 9:00 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male down and unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

A little over five hours later, someone reported shots fired in the 1900 block of Hopkins Road in the city’s Southside sometime just before 2:00 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man lying in the back of a parking lot near the Kingly Ones Apartment Houses.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released either of the victims’ names and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of both deaths.

Police have not reported any arrests, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.