1 victim ID’d after 2 homicides in Richmond within hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of two shooting victims in separate homicide investigations was identified by a police information poster handed out to residents on the city's Northside.

Michael Johnson was shot to death in the 2700 block of North Avenue, according to the poster. Officers said they found an adult male down and unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

A little over five hours later, someone reported shots fired in the 1900 block of Hopkins Road on the city’s Southside about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and found a man lying in the back of a parking lot near the Kingly Ones Apartment Houses.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor: 'I heard like 3 or 4 shots'

Paula Monroe lives on North Avenue near Friday's crime scene and heard the gunshots.

"I heard like three or four shots and I was in the front room of my home," Monroe remembered while sitting on her front porch while holding her dog, Curly.

Monroe said much of the crime in her up-and-coming neighborhood can be attributed to a certain home where the victim reportedly lived.

"Whenever I walk Curly I try to avoid that area," Monroe said. "It's ongoing problem with the home. I don't know what it is, but police are always coming there."

When CBS 6 attempted to speak to the occupants of that home, they ordered us to leave.

The homicides come just hours after Police Chief Alfred Durham updated the city on the crime trends so far in 2017.

The victim in the Hopkins Road homicide has not been identified.

Police have not reported any arrests or a motives in either homicide.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.