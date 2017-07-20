Man pulls knife on bank teller inside Henrico Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The FBI has offered a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify a man wanted for a Henrico robbery. The man, police said, robbed the Woodforest National Bank, inside the Walmart on Brook Road.

Before the robbery, the man walked through the store, exited, changed clothes, and returned with a weapon.

"The subject produced a knife and vaulted the teller counter, demanding money from the victim teller as he approached," a FBI spokesperson said about the June 29 crime. "The employee complied with the demands, and the subject fled the bank on foot to his vehicle and fled the parking lot."

Police described the robber as a 30-40 year-old white man, 5'7" to 5'10" and 130-140 pounds. He drove off in a bronze 2001 Jaguar S-Type. Anyone with information was asked to call the Richmond FBI at 804-261-1044 or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.