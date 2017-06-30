Man wanted for robbing bank inside Henrico Walmart

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man robbed the Woodforest National Bank inside Walmart on Brook Road at about 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Henrico Police.

“A white male entered the business and displayed a weapon,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The victim complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the business on foot. The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a four-door car which has a sunroof.”

Police described the suspect as a white male, 30-40 years of age, 5’7”-5’9” with average build.

“He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a cap,” police said. “Prior to the robbery the suspect is believed to have entered the business wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.”

Anyone with information about the man or the crime was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.