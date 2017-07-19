Henrico man dies from injuries sustained in fire that killed 3 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico man who was pulled from a Henrico County fire that killed three children, died from his injuries Tuesday night.

A family spokesperson confirmed Shawn Ross succumbed to the injuries sustained in the fire.

Ross and his fiancée’s three children, Jeremiah, age seven, two-year-old Shyla, and one-year-old Sage Gilliam were pulled from their Highland Pointe apartment after unattended food on the stove caught fire.

All three children later died from their injuries.

The children’s mother, Joreatha Lewis, 26, was at work at the time of the fire. Lewis, who is seven months pregnant, recently told CBS 6 that her children meant everything to her.

“To be honest, I’m trying to take it day by day. I’m just speechless. I’m restless. I can barely eat. I’m just holding on trying to be strong. It’s very emotional at times,” Lewis said through her tears.

The Ross family was also hit with tragedy last week, when Shawn’s father, Herbert L. Ross, 56, was killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95.

Friends and family members are contributing to a GoFundMe page to offset funeral costs. They also opened a Memorial Fund at Essex Bank in the children’s names.