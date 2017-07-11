× ‘I’m holding on, trying to be strong’: Henrico mom lost 3 kids in fire

HENRICO, Va. — A local mom is wondering how she will ever put her life back together after losing her three children in an apartment fire. Joreatha Lewis, 26, spoke out for the first time since the tragic incident.

Jememiah, age 7, Shyla, 2, and Sage, 1, were asleep in their Lewis’ Highland Pointe apartment, along with Lewis’ fiancé, Shawn Ross, when officials said a fire broke out because of unattended food on the stove.

The children and Ross were pulled out of the apartment by Henrico firefighters, but they were found unresponsive. Lewis was at work at the time of the fire. All three children later died from their injuries.

The mom, who is seven months pregnant, says that her children meant everything to her.

“To be honest, I’m trying to take it day by day. I’m just speechless. I’m restless. I can barely eat. I’m just holding on trying to be strong. It’s very emotional at times,” Lewis said through her tears.

While Lewis is doing the best that she can to stay strong for her baby boy, she had no renters insurance and lost all of her possessions in the fire. Now she’s worried about how she is going to afford a funeral for her three babies.

Friends of the family have started a Go Fund Me page to offset funeral costs and have also opened a Memorial Fund at Essex Bank in the children’s names.

“I appreciate all the support because at this time I really do need that one thing. So, support is really welcome and needed,” Lewis explained.

Lewis says that she appreciates constant prayers for her fiancé, who is still in the hospital after this tragic accident, and she has a message for Ross’ family.

“I want them to continue to pray and believe and have faith. I never gave up, so I just want everyone to know to be strong and pray and have faith and that I love them,” she said.

For anyone who wants to help Lewis and her family, donations can be made through this Go Fund Me account and cash donations can be made at any Essex bank.