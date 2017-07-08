Man killed in shooting on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are working a death investigation after a man was killed in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday evening.

Officials said that police were called to the 2000 block of Powell Road at 8:40 p.m. for a report of a man shot shot in the stomach.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

There has been no word yet on any suspect information.

No additional information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

