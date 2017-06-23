Shots fired at 7-year-old boy, dad came from silver Hyundai: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released an image of the vehicle and suspects in Thursday’s shooting of a 7-year-old boy and an adult male.

Two victims were found shot near a bus stop around 7:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 22nd Street in the Fairmount neighborhood.

Detectives believe the suspects were driving a silver-colored, newer model Hyundai Sante Fe with New York license plates.

When the vehicle passed the two victims, a passenger in the Hyundai fired from the moving car, striking both victims.

A photo of the suspect vehicle was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and released by police, who asked for the public’s help.

The motive for this shooting is unclear.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Crime Insider sources said the pair were most likely shot with a rifle.

A 15-year-old boy was walking to a store in Church Hill when he said he heard at least five shots and saw police trying to help the young boy.

"He was shot right here," the witness said pointing to his chest. "And then I looked at him and when they pulled him from the police car, he had blood all over his feet on his legs..."

Crime Insider sources said the 7-year-old boy suffered wounds to his chest and legs while his father was shot in the upper arm and had a graze wound to his foot.

Police said both are expected to survive.

"They are being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds and we are thankful for that," said Police Chief Alfred Durham.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the vehicle of the suspects to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.