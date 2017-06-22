Child, man wounded in Church Hill double shooting: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are working a double shooting in Richmond’s Church Hill Thursday evening that sources said wounded a child and an adult.

Officers said the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. along 22nd Street and U Street in the East End.

Crime Insider sources said that a 7-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the victims have injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett, who broadcast LIVE from near the scene on Facebook, noted that two ambulances had left shortly after he arrived.

Few suspect details were available, but police said the person may be driving a silver SUV with possible New York license plates.

Virginia State Police were also at the scene, but Burkett said that was likely because troopers were working with RPD officers as part of the Fugitives and Firearms Initiative.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

