Showers, thunderstorms arrive Monday along with severe weather risk

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up to warm and muggy conditions and even a little sunshine.

An approaching cold front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Severe storms Monday: Your hour-by-hour forecast

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the region. Torrential rain could also be a problem, causing local flooding into the evening. It will be another very muggy day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Shower chances will remain across southeast Virginia on Tuesday, but most of our viewing area will see clouds giving way to some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The summer solstice occurs at 12:24 A.M. Wednesday. We`ll have somewhat ‘quieter’ weather to begin the official summer season, with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will ease a bit, but increase again for the end of the week.

Rain chances will go up again starting Friday and lasting through next weekend.

H O T ... HOT!!! Highs will top out in the low 90... Feeling like the mid 90s... Strong / Severe storms starting around 4 pm #RVA #VA #NNK pic.twitter.com/PrjIxxKrwU — Nikki-Dee Ray (@NikkiDeeRay) June 19, 2017