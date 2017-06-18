Severe storms Monday: Your hour-by-hour forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will approach Virginia on Monday. Ahead of it, the air will be hot and very muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Widely scattered storms will develop in the early afternoon. Storms will increase and turn stronger during the mid to late afternoon hours. A line or two of powerful storms will track across central Virginia heading into the evening.

Dynamics will be in place for storms to become severe. Damaging winds are possible with some of the storms as well as some hail. Storms will produce very heavy rainfall.

Now is a good time to install our free CBS 6 Weather Authority App. It has radar with lightning detection, watch and warning information, and our latest forecasts. You can also set up alerts for when lightning is close to you.

The severe threat will decrease by midnight. As the cold front sits across southeastern Virginia, there may be a period of heavy rain until the front exits overnight and towards morning. Potential rainfall amounts could exceed two inches in areas hit by repeat storms.

Leftover shower activity will end early Tuesday morning in the metro, but a few showers may linger across far southeastern Virginia into the afternoon. Slightly cooler and less humid air will build in Tuesday into Tuesday night. More heat and humidity will return by Thursday.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: