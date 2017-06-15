× Teacher arrested for student sex crime was a ‘Top 40 Under 40’

RICHMOND, Va. — Vance Chisolm, 44, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with sexual battery of underage students under the age of 12, according to Richmond Police. Police identified Chisolm as a substitute Richmond Public Schools teacher, but did not indicate at which schools he taught.

“Detectives are investigating whether there may be additional victims,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Chisolm, who held youth minister and church roles around Richmond, was featured as one of Style Weekly’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2011.

Chisolm runs Youth Ministry Entertainment, a local mentoring organization that teaches life skills to youth, counsels them on peer pressure and provides tutoring. “A lot of these kids, they don’t have positive male figures,” he says. “We’re hoping to fill that void.” With little funding, since its founding in 2009 the group has helped an estimated 75 young people with things as varied as fitness and Bible study. But the remedy isn’t just providing role models, Chisolm says. The group’s summer program is built around volunteering. Participating students pick up litter, visit elder homes and distribute food at community kitchens, in turn giving back. The program is connected to Bible study classes that Chisolm helps lead — in addition to the occasional hip-hop-themed mixer.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to call Youth and Family Crimes Detective Janet Mills at 804-646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

