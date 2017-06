Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- A candlelight vigil is scheduled for a teenager gunned down in a Richmond shooting.

The Group United Communities Against Crime will remember Christian Singleton at 4:00 pm Sunday in the 4000 block of Decatur Street.

That's the spot where officers found the 15-year-old and his best friend, 16-year-old Ketron Wells, shot to death Wednesday night.

Mourners are asked to bring candles and white balloons to the event.

Richmond Police have not announced any arrests in the case.