Months after Richmond students were killed, no arrests have been made

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than two months have passed and they are still no answer to who killed two Richmond high school students in Mosby Court in late March.

Mikkaisha D. Smoot, 16, and Taliek K. Brown, 15, were found shot suffering from life-threatening injuries after a triple shooting in the early morning of March 29.

Both teens died in the following days after being removed from life-support at VCU Medical Center.

"Two teenagers killed right here, 15 and 16 years old killed," said Richmond Police detective Joseph Fultz. "Put yourself in the families’ shoes and imagine if they were your kids. We need the community to rise up and help the perpetrators off the street that did this."

Police don't believe the teens were the intended targets, but they are still asking for help from the community to solve the case.

An adult woman was also found with an apparent gunshot wound. Her wound was not considered life-threatening. Officials previously indicated that the adult was taking out her trash when she was struck in the crossfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.