× 16-year-old Chesterfield boy charged with murdering teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old Chesterfield boy was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal Tuesday morning shooting, according to Chesterfield Police. Tyquon D. Whitehead, 18, was killed June 6 after he was shot near the intersection of Welch Drive and Old Creek Road.

A 16-year-old boy, who knew Whitehead, is now charged with the 18-year-old victim’s death.

Crime Insider sources said detectives were working to determine whether or not the 16-year-old suspect was playing with the gun and shot Whitehead unintentionally.

The teenage suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, turned himself in to police Wednesday evening.

“He was arrested and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home and he was set to appear in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court [Thursday morning].”

This is a developing story. Witnesses and friends of the victim and/or suspect can send news tips here.