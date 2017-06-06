Police investigate shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Chesterfield County neighborhood.

Investigators are in the Belmont Hills neighborhood, near the intersection of Old Creek Road and Welch Drive, off Turner Road.

The shooting happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

Police were never called about the shooting or received reports of shots fired.

Police were first notified about the shooting when the victim, described by police as a man, arrived at the hospital.

Police indicated the man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Investigators are speaking with neighbors in an effort to determine what exactly happened.

Officers have blocked some roads in the area.

Police have not yet released information about a possible shooting suspect, nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can send news tips and photos here.