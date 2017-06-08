Man arrested in connection to disappearance of Spotsylvania teen

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Spotsylvania man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of 14-year-old Marisa Pavey.

Joshua Scot Osborne, 18, of Spotsylvania, was charged with distribution of schedule I/II narcotics to a minor, distribution of marijuana to a minor, carnal knowledge of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the incident started on Tuesday, June 6, when deputies responded to the 9800 block of Craig’s Church lane in reference to a report of a juvenile runaway.

Investigators said the 14-year-old left the home without permission at some point that night. An investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office indicated that Osborne picked up the teen from her home sometime after midnight.

Those investigators said the pair went to a residence on Fox Hunt Trail where they “engaged in illicit activities.”

The girl was located safely at the residence on Wednesday, June 7. She has been returned to her parents.

Osborne was arrested and is being held at Regional Jail without bond.