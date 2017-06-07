× Marisa Pavey reported missing in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Marisa Pavey, a 14-year-old girl from Spotsylvania County, has been reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and asked anyone with information on Pavey’s whereabouts to text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637) or call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

The alert from law enforcement indicated Pavey was classified as a runaway.

Social media messages from family indicated the 14-year-old girl was with an older man.

She was described as a white female, 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds.

She was last seen on June 5.

This is a developing story. Witnesses and can send news tips here.