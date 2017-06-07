Teen boogie boarder found dead in Outer Banks
14-year-old Marisa reported missing
Colonial Heights man killed in Petersburg neighborhood
2 men involved in shooting are former VUU football players
Virginia man spent nearly 10 years in prison for crime he did not commit

Marisa Pavey reported missing in Spotsylvania

Posted 10:23 am, June 7, 2017, by

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Marisa Pavey, a 14-year-old girl from Spotsylvania County, has been reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and asked anyone with information on Pavey’s whereabouts to text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637) or call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

The alert from law enforcement indicated Pavey was classified as a runaway.

Social media messages from family indicated the 14-year-old girl was with an older man.

She was described as a white female, 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds.

She was last seen on June 5.

This is a developing story. Witnesses and can send news tips here.