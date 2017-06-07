Suspect arrested in double shooting outside Richmond 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for a double shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Richmond's West End that Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett stemmed from a botched drug deal.

Authorities said dispatchers received several shots fired calls from the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on Patterson Avenue, near Libbie Avenue, around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they came upon two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the two victims were transported to a area hospital. One was released and officials said the second victim’s condition is considered not life-threatening.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raquan T. Waller of the 3800 block of Tighe Court on Tuesday.

Waller was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

If you have information about this crime that could help detectives, call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.