Suspect identified in double shooting outside Richmond 7-Eleven: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – Investigators have identified a suspect after a double shooting outside a 7-Eleven in Richmond's West End, Crime Inside sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say police are looking for 19-year-old Raquan Tyriq Waller in connection to the shooting in the store parking lot. Police have not confirmed this information at this time.

Sources say Waller is wanted on two gun charges and two attempted murder charges.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on Patterson Avenue, near Libbie Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say that the shooting was over a botched drug deal.

This is an on-going investigation. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the double shooting to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.