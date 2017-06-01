× Suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper was banned from Mosby

RICHMOND, Va. – Travis Ball, the man accused of fatally shooting Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter in Mosby Court, was on a ban list to keep him out of the area.

More than 4,000 people are on a list that bans them from property managed by The Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority.

RRHA Chief Operating Officer Carol Jones-Gilbert Carol confirmed 27-year-old Ball was banned in February 2016, but she said information about why he was banned is not available at this time.

Jones-Gilbert said RRHA does not track whether or not an individual has been in violation of the ban in the past. She added that it has not yet been confirmed whether Ball was living in Mosby Court at the time of the shooting.

CBS 6 requested a copy of the ban list, but Jones-Gilbert said “this is a confidential, internal document between RRHA and RPD which contains personally identifiable information.”

A person may be banned, according to Jones-Gilbert, over “violent crime committed, drug-related crime committed, property damage committed, non-violent crime committed, unable to provide lawful social and/or business reason, currently barred from RRHA property, and other.”

The ban list is checked “upon notification of any incident or suspected unauthorized guest.”

Per RRHA’s guest policy regarding, tenants are allowed to provide reasonable accommodation for guests for a period that does not exceed 30 days total in a year. A tenant must notify the RRHA if they intend to have a guest or visitor stay for a period of seven or more days, within three days of the visit, including the dates of arrival and departure.

Ball has a long criminal past, according to court records. Records show Ball was served warrants for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in January, just hours after the officer was shot. In a court filing, the girl wrote “he grabbed me by my hair and slammed me down on my side, and when I was going down he slapped me in my face.”

He has not been charged with the murder of Special Agent Walter, something CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said is very common.

Special Agent Michael Walter remembered

Hundreds stood together Wednesday evening outside the Virginia State Police Academy.

From children, to fellow law enforcement officers, all were there to honor and remember a hero, Special Agent Michael Walter.

“He was clearly among the best of the blue,” said Mike Jones, who worked with Walter at the Virginia Capitol Police.

Others described him as someone who had a drive and an intensity that you don’t often see.

Walter was fatally shot while working with a Richmond Police Officer as part of a City and State partnership.

“Mike did everything right, he had total control of the situation,” said Richmond Police Officer Chris Duane.

Officer Duane was the officer on patrol with Walter that Friday evening that he was shot.

Investigators say Walter went over the passenger’s side, and that’s when police said Ball shot the special agent.

“When the shot rang out that took Mike’s life, him and I were literally physically shoulder to shoulder and I know the only reason I’m here right now being able to talk to you guys is because Mike is the one that took that shot,” he said.

Walter was one of Officer Duane’s best friends.

“One of the best guys I’ve ever known and I feel privileged that I was able to spend, able to be with him his last few moments here,” said Officer Duane.

“Mike Walter was a true American hero,” said Richmond Police Deputy Chief Steve Drew.

Walter's visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Powhatan High School, located in the 1800 block of Judes Ferry Road.