Court records: VSP trooper murder suspect allegedly assaulted 14-year-old girl recently

RICHMOND, Va. — Court records in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations show the man accused of shooting and killing a Virginia State Police Special Agent in Mosby Court allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl in January.

Records show Travis Ball was served warrants for the alleged assault hours after he allegedly shot VSP Special Agent Mike Walter.

In a court filing, the girl wrote “he grabbed me by my hair and slammed me down on my side, and when I was going down he slapped me in my face.”

A woman who identified herself as the girl’s grandmother declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

Ball’s court file revealed that was not the first time someone made assault allegations against him.

In February of 2016, the mother of one of Ball’s children accused him of slapping her in the face when she tried to get him to spend time with their child before she moved to Maryland.

And, in April of 2013, the mother of three of Ball’s other children reported he assaulted her and her mother.

The police officer who responded to the call found both victims had visible injuries to their faces after being struck by Ball several times.

“(Victim) suffered from nasal and orbit fracture after being struck in face several times by a closed fist by Ball. (Other victim) has swelling in her left eye and left side of her face after being struck by Ball several times,” the officer wrote.

Finally, that same woman told police that Ball “punched her and choked her” and “threatened to kill her” in March of 2013.

The responding officer reported the woman “did still have bruises and marks on her face.”

Court records show Ball was convicted of assault and battery of a family member in October of 2013, and he was ordered to the Division of Adult Programs after serving a 12 month sentence, but he never complied.

Ball was arraigned, via video conference, on malicious wounding and firearms charges during a hearing at Richmond’s Manchester courthouse Tuesday morning.

He has not yet been charged with the murder of Special Agent Michael Walter, something CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said is very common.