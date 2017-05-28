Slain VSP special agent had ‘bedrock sense of values’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – People from across Central Virginia are honoring Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter less than 48 hours after he was fatally shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

Two memorials for the father of three are growing. One is at Virginia State Police headquarters in Midlothian and a second is along Route 60 in Powhatan.

That is where Walter's police vehicle is adorned with flowers and signs that read: Thank you, hero.

Walter, who served nearly 20 years with Virginia State Police, was shot and killed on Friday evening during a traffic stop in Mosby Court. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting Saturday morning in Northumberland County.

In addition to a passion for law enforcement, Walter is being remembered as a beloved wrestling coach who co-founded Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan.

Several men who have known him for years through the gym reflected on the impact he has made on the kids coached and others.

“Mike lived and breathed energy,” Rob McMillan with Blackhawk Wrestling said. “And passion was certainly part of it, but he also had a bedrock sense of value and character that he displayed throughout his life and also exemplified before the people he was mentoring."

Walter is survived by his a wife and three children.

Officials said funeral plans have not been finalized.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place "SA Michael Walter" in the memo line

Or click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.

