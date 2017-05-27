Trooper shooting suspect’s sister: Both families coping with tragedies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sister of the man suspected of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police trooper in Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood Friday evening said she was stunned by news of the tragedy.

Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Travis Ball at a home in Northumberland County Saturday morning after authorities said he fatally shot Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in Mosby Court Friday evening.

“He was taken into custody without incident. He’s been brought back to Richmond for questioning in this investigation," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty said during a Saturday news conference.

Ball, who is being held without bond, is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

State police said Special Agent Walter was shot while talking with Ball, who is a resident of Mosby Court, and another man who were in a parked car on Redd Street just before 7:30 p.m.

“Ball fired one shot at Special Agent Michael Walter last night," Flaherty said.

The Richmond officer who was with Walter was not injured.

Suspected trooper shooter has lengthy criminal history

According to online court records, Ball has a laundry list of previous charges in Lancaster County and the City of Richmond.

The offenses, some of which date back to 2009, include assault and battery, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal cruelty charges.

The most recent charge was filed in Lancaster County where Ball has an active probation violation and was scheduled to appear in court next month.

Sister shocked: 'It's just too much'

Ashley Ball, the suspected shooter's younger sister, said she was rocked by the news.

"I don't understand," she said. "It's just, it's just too much."

Ball said she was saddened by the loss of Trooper Walter when she spoke to WTVR CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones on Saturday night.

"It's both families that have both tragedies right now, not just one,” Ball said.

The suspected shooter's sister said what her brother is accused of doing is totally out of character.

"I think the details needed to be stated first before anybody assume, because there's a missing piece to the puzzle," Ball said. "This is not my brother. I don't see my brother doing none of that."

Ball said her brother grew up in the Northern Neck and graduated from Northumberland High School before he moved to Richmond's Mosby Court.

"My brother is a loving, caring person... happy all the time," his sister said. "He loves being around his family and friends. He loves music."

Ball said her brother has five children.

When questioned about her brother's criminal background, his sister confirmed the charges.

"Yes, he has previous charges, but nobody's perfect," his sister said. "Everybody makes mistakes.”

And as her brother sits behind bars, Ashley Ball wants him to know she is still there for him.

"I love my brother and I'm my brother's keeper. And if anything, I'm going to be his support system," she said.

Travis Ball, who is being held without bond at the Richmond City Jail, is on a 24-hour watch, according to Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr.

"Is he in any type of danger?" his sister wondered. "Is he OK now being that being an officer has been shot and killed?”

Ball is scheduled to be arraigned on his current charges Tuesday.

