Richmond man killed in police shooting was wanted for domestic dispute

RICHMOND, Va. — The man shot and killed by a Richmond Police officer has been identified as Jaison Fitzgerald, 29, of Accommodation Street in Richmond.

“Fitzgerald was being sought on several warrants, including Attempted Murder, in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The most recent encounter had occurred earlier that day… during which it was reported Fitzgerald had shot at a family member of the woman.”

A Richmond Police officer encountered Fitzgerald during a traffic stop on Lynnhaven Avenue at about 6 p.m. Monday.

During that stop, witnesses told CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick they heard someone yell “put the weapon down” and then heard one gunshot.

Fitzgerald died as the result of a gunshot wound.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

“The Richmond Police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is being conducted,” the Richmond Police spokesman said. “The Department’s Force Investigation Team (FIT), comprised of Major Crimes Division detectives, are investigating the fatal shooting of Fitzgerald and will present their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.”

Police have spoken to neighbors who witnessed what happened, but asked anyone who saw, heard, or recorded the incident to contact Detective W. Thompson at 804-646-3925.

If you have a news tip about this incident or can share information about Fitzgerald, email the newsroom here.