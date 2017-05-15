Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Richmond’s Southside Monday evening.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting happened after a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Lynhaven Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick that they heard someone yell “put the weapon down” and then one gunshot.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

The department’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.472875 -77.440648