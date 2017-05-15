Hatchet-like tool used to bludgeon Amelia woman to death: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A hatchet-like tool was used to bludgeon a woman to death during a Mother’s Day murder in Amelia County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Amelia Sheriff’s Office Investigators said 64-year-old Barbara Bradley suffered obvious trauma to the head during the attack. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect in the case has been identified as her friend Shannon Chaney, of Amelia. The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Crime Insider sources say the two lived together in a trailer off Richmond Road. Those same sources say Chaney was high on drugs when she beat Bradley to death.

Neighbors say they're not surprised about the drugs, because they see it a lot in their community.

“The way the world is going, it doesn't surprise me,” said John Bartley. “This stuff happens, but it is surprising when it's right down the street. Makes me want to lock my doors and I live in the country, and never had to do that."

The Amelia Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.