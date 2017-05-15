× Amelia woman arrested for Mother’s Day murder

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A 29-year-old woman has been charged in a Mother’s Day murder.

Shannon M. Chaney, 29, of Amelia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barbara A. Bradley, according to the Amelia Sheriff’s Office.

The Amelia Sheriff’s Office reported Bradley, 64, was found dead in her Richmond Road home at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

“[She] suffered obvious trauma to the head,” an Amelia Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Jon Burkett is working his Crime Insider sources to find out what happened inside the Richmond Road home.

