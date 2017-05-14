Richmond dad says he was smoking on front porch when officers opened fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The man officers fired at during an incident at a South Richmond home said he did not realize it was police arriving when he drew his gun Saturday night.

The situation began around 10:55 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a “disorderly person” at a home along the 3800 block of Cheverly Road, near Cherokee Road.

“The caller stated a male was threatening to shoot another male. Officers arrived and encountered a male on a porch of a residence,” a Richmond Police spokesman said.

The man involved, who spoke with WTVR CBS 6 News on the condition of anonymity because he is a father and does not negative attention brought to the family, said he was sitting on the front porch smoking a cigarette when cars pulled up.

That man, who said he has a concealed carry permit and had his weapon on him, claimed he did not realize the cars pulling into the driveway were police cruisers when he drew his gun.

Police said three of their officers opened fire after an encounter with the man.

That is when the man said he did not fire his gun, but dropped the weapon before he also dropped to the ground.

“People are going to say, ‘Look you pulled the gun on them. They have a right to fire.’” WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns said. “What do you say to that?”

“I would never, in my life, pull a weapon on a police officer,” the man said, “That's a lose-lose situation. If I would have seen a blue light, if I would have seen some indication they were officers, I would have just held my ground and been like, 'What's going on?'"

Richmond police said their Force Investigation Unit is actively investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and two weapons were recovered from the scene.

WTVR CBS 6 contacted RPD about the man’s claims; however, because the investigation is still ongoing, a spokespersons said they cannot directly address those details.”

37.549620 -77.535187