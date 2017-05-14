× Police fire shots at man on Richmond porch

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway in Richmond after police fired weapons at a man outside a South Richmond home Saturday night.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, a Richmond Police spokesman said about the incident.

The situation began at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to reports of a “disorderly person” at a home along the 3800 block of Cheverly Road, near Cherokee Road.

“The caller stated a male was threatening to shoot another male. Officers arrived and encountered a male on a porch of a residence,” a Richmond Police spokesman said. “During the encounter, the three patrol officers at the scene discharged their service weapons.”

The only other information released by police at this time was two firearms were recovered at the scene.

“A full inquiry is underway, which will include the Force Investigation Team and continued consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office,” the police spokesman continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and information here.